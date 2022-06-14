BOISE — Former Idaho representative Aaron von Ehlinger, convicted of raping a 19-year-old statehouse intern, has been denied his request for the state to pay for a jury transcript from his trial in April.
In a motion hearing for von Ehlinger on Monday, Judge Michael Reardon never took up the defense’s motion to release the former lawmaker on bond pending further proceedings, only the motion for a copy of the jury transcript.
The jury transcript motion, filed May 13, is a sort of “housekeeping” that sets the basis for the motions for acquittal or a new trial, von Ehlinger attorney John Cox said. Cox said he believes the judge intends to sign the motion.
However, the transcript costs money, and Reardon told Cox the defense needs to file a public defender form to show that von Ehlinger cannot afford to pay for the transcript.
According to Cox, his client cannot afford to pay for the copy, since von Ehlinger relies on Social Security benefits and military disability.
At von Ehlinger’s jury trial, Judge Reardon gave Cox an opportunity to file for a mistrial after the complaining witness, Jane Doe, suddenly ran off the stand during her testimony. Cox didn’t take it.
The former Lewiston lawmaker has spent nearly a month and a half in jail. His sentencing is scheduled July 28.