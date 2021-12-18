SPOKANE — A Spokane judge has dismissed Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s complaint against a Washington training commission and affirmed the commission’s decision to reject his proposal to run a new law enforcement training academy.
In 2020, the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission rejected Knezovich’s proposal for a pilot training program that would break with the state’s centralized training policy for all peace officers.
After the commission declined his request to review the decision, the sheriff filed a petition for review alleging the commission’s decision was “arbitrary and capricious.”
Bjelkengren found in a ruling released Wednesday that the decision by the training commission was rooted in the policy that peace officer training is centralized in the state and exclusively offered by the commission, The Spokesman-Review reported.
The judge noted that the issue is moot because of an update to state law this year that says the commission “shall” provide training and has the sole authority to do so.
Knezovich said he’s unhappy with the decision and looking to appeal.
Jeff Myers, chairman of the commission and Hoquiam Police Chief, said he shared his concerns about Knezovich’s proposal with him before the vote and during a public meeting.
“As far as I’m concerned, neither the denial by the commission or the denial by the court should be a surprise to the Spokane sheriff,” Myers said.