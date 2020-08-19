A 2nd District Court judge has dismissed an election fraud lawsuit filed against a Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee precinct No. 1 chairwoman by the Lewiston man who lost to her by seven votes in the June primary.
Judge Jay P. Gaskill denied Steve Martin’s motion for summary judgment in the civil case and granted Heather Rogers’ motion to dismiss. Martin contended that Rogers filed fraudulent paperwork in her bid for the seat by inaccurately claiming that she had been a Lewiston resident for at least six months before the election, as required by state law.
Martin based his claim on a social media post by Rogers about her search for a place to rent. But in his ruling, Gaskill wrote that the scant evidence presented by Martin didn’t come close to meeting the points necessary under the law to prove fraud.
“A ‘mere scintilla’ of evidence or only a ‘slight doubt’ as to the facts is insufficient to withstand summary judgment,” Gaskill wrote.
Rogers has been in the news several times this year. The courts earlier dismissed a misdemeanor case against her for allegedly discharging a firearm within the Lewiston city limits, and she also organized the controversial Defend Lewiston Second Amendment rally in downtown Lewiston during the nearby Black Lives Matter Peace Rally on June 6.
And Rogers mounted an effort to recall Lewiston City Councilor Bob Blakey over his desire to give cities more authority to regulate the open carry of firearms during protests after several complaints about the heavily armed participants in the Second Amendment rally. But Rogers has yet to submit a recall petition with the city clerk’s office.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.