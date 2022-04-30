A judge denied John Bradbury attorney fees in his lawsuit against the city of Lewiston.
Fourth District Senior Judge Richard Greenwood denied a motion from Bradbury requesting attorney fees and costs April 8.
In the denial, Greenwood stated that Bradbury was not the prevailing party in the lawsuit and was also representing himself in the lawsuit and therefore was not entitled to attorney fees. The document from Greenwood also stated that Bradbury didn’t provide the court with information on the amount of fees.
In December 2021, Greenwood ruled in favor of the city of Lewiston on Bradbury’s allegations that the city was illegally funding the golf course and library and that the city sanitation fund was overcharging ratepayers. Greenwood also determined that the payments to Valley Vision and Visit Lewis-Clark Valley by the city were a legitimate contractual relationship. However, he ruled in favor of Bradbury regarding a street maintenance fee charged to wastewater and sanitation customers.
Bradbury also didn’t file his lawsuit as a class action suit so he could only sue as an individual; Greenwood also denied citizens of Lewiston an award of attorney fees, according to the document.
Bradbury also appealed Greenwood’s decision on the lawsuit and his ruling to not refund wastewater and sanitation customers the street maintenance fees that were paid.