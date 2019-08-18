SPOKANE — A law that requires Spokane County to split into five county commissioner districts doesn’t violate the state constitution, a Superior Court judge ruled Friday.
Judge Maryann Moreno rejected the argument by the current commissioners and a former one, as well as the state Association of Counties, that the Legislature overstepped its constitutional authority when it passed a law that requires Spokane to go from three to five county commissioners in 2022.
The county needed to prove the new law violates the constitution beyond a reasonable doubt, and Moreno said she was “not satisfied that the county has met its burden.”
Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, the prime sponsor of the legislation, said Moreno’s ruling upholds bipartisan work in the Legislature to give people more representation.
“This is an opportunity for a growing county like Spokane to ensure citizens have a more direct voice in their government,” Riccelli said.
Commission Chairwoman Mary Kuney said she was disappointed Moreno ruled the law was constitutional. The county and the state association “will be considering our options for appealing the trial court’s ruling directly to the Washington state Supreme Court.”
Commissioner Al French, a long-time opponent of the five-commissioner proposals, said the Superior Court process was a necessary step in getting to the Supreme Court, which will “ultimately determine” the law’s constitutionality.
Spokane has had the state’s basic county government structure — three commissioners elected in their districts in a primary but countywide in the general election — since statehood.