The Nez Perce Tribe scored an early point in the volley of motions surrounding its lawsuit against a proposed open-pit gold mine near the South Fork of the Salmon River in central Idaho.
However, another decision pending from federal Judge B. Lynn Winmill at Boise will likely play a larger role in the legal battle that pits the tribe’s interest in protecting threatened steelhead, salmon and bull trout against the Midas Gold Corp.’s desire to reopen and expand the historic mine while also addressing past water quality problems.
Winmill denied a motion from Midas Gold to dismiss the tribe’s lawsuit Monday. According to a news release from the tribe, the judge is expected to rule soon on the company’s motion to stay the proceedings pending the outcome of pollution cleanup negotiations between Midas Gold, the Environmental Protection Agency, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Forest Service.
Tribal chairman Shannon F. Wheeler hailed Winmill’s decision to not dismiss the case.
“The Tribe is very pleased with the court’s decision today,” he said in a news release. “As the Tribe has repeatedly stated, Midas Gold’s failure to address unlawful pollution discharges at the site is harming the Tribe and the people of Idaho.”
In August, the tribe filed a lawsuit against the company, saying it is discharging pollutants into tributaries of the South Fork of the Salmon River without a permit from the Environmental Protection Agency, and not taking action to halt release of the pollutants that include arsenic, cyanide, mercury and other heavy metals. The tributaries include the East Fork of the South Fork Salmon River, Meadow Creek and Sugar Creek, all home to spring and summer chinook salmon, steelhead and bull trout. The fish are protected by the Endangered Species Act.
The tribe has reserved rights from its 1855 Treaty with the federal government to harvest fish within its vast historic territory.
Midas Gold is in the process of trying to acquire state and federal permits to reopen the mine at its Stibnite property near the tiny community of Yellow Pine that it acquired about 10 years ago. The mine has been operated off and on since the 1930s, and the site was active during World War II, before modern environmental standards were adopted. The pollutants, the result of the historic mining, have been released for several decades.
Midas Gold wants to reopen the mine to extract gold from old tailings piles as well as nearby areas that have not previously been mined. It has also proposed removing barriers to fish, fixing sedimentation problems and removing tailings and other waste that contribute to water quality problems there. It said the proposed cleanup is contingent on it being able to actively mine so some of its profits can be used for remediation.
The company said it is not responsible for the past pollution, according to the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act of 1980, also known as CERCLA. The company said its officials worked under that law to develop an Administrative Order of Consent that will govern cleanup of the site, and asked Winmill to stay the tribe’s suit if he declined to dismiss it.
In its motion to stay, the company said when the order of consent is finalized, it will strip the court of its jurisdiction and lead to the eventual cleanup of the pollutants the tribe is concerned about. Because of that and the financial hardship the company contends it will suffer if the case proceeds, it said the stay should be issued.
“Given the advance stage of the CERCLA negotiations between (Midas Gold Idaho), EPA, the state of Idaho and the United States Forest Service, it is likely that this litigation will soon suffer a jurisdictional defect. Accordingly, the most efficient judicial path would be to stay the case until the CERCLA process has concluded,” according to the company’s motion to stay the case.
The tribe countered that the negotiations are not likely to produce the results the company is after and, even if they did, actual cleanup would not happen for decades. In addition, the tribe said the company still has to make it through a rigorous permitting process, which remains uncertain.
“In short, Midas Gold asks the Court to halt this (Clean Water Act) litigation based on multiple levels of speculation about things it hopes will happen in the indefinite future, but which in truth are doubtful,” it wrote in its response to the motion to stay. “Meanwhile, Midas Gold plans to do nothing about its unpermitted point source discharges under the (Clean Water Act) which are causing ongoing injury to water quality and the tribe.”
