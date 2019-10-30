Judge accused of rape gets approval for Florida trip

An Asotin County judge facing rape and assault charges has been allowed to travel to Panama City, Fla., to help spread his father’s ashes.
According to court documents, Scott D. Gallina was given permission by Spokane County Judge Michael P. Price to take the weeklong trip. Price, a Superior Court judge, is presiding over the case.
The state’s attorneys, Melanie Tratnik and Sean Waite, signed off on the request, along with Gallina’s attorney, Carl Oreskovich, of Spokane.
Gallina, who has been on paid leave since his arrest on April 10 at the Asotin County Courthouse, is charged with second-degree rape, indecent liberties and five counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. He has pleaded innocent to all charges.
Gallina requested the temporary release conditions “to participate in his family’s spreading of his father’s ashes,” according to the court order filed on Oct. 21. Gallina’s father died in Panama City in 2012.
Prior to the Florida trip, his travel was restricted to Washington and Idaho, and those conditions will resume when Gallina returns on Saturday.
Earlier this year, the attorney general filed the criminal charges against the judge based on an investigation by the Washington State Patrol into workplace sexual misconduct. The alleged crimes, which reportedly took place in the last two years, involve three women who worked with Judge Gallina at the Asotin County Courthouse.
A jury trial is set for March 9 in Asotin County, but Gallina’s attorney has until Dec. 2 to file a motion for a change of venue.
