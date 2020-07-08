Jordan calls on Risch to oppose nominee for federal lands post

Paulette Jordan is urging U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, her opponent in the November election, to oppose the nomination of William Pendley as director of the Bureau of Land Management.
Pendley is technically the agency’s director of policy and programs, but has served as de facto director for the past year. President Donald Trump officially nominated him for the position June 26.
The bureau manages more than 245 million acres of public lands, as well as all federally owned on-shore oil, natural gas and coal deposits. As such, Jordan said, “We need to make sure we have a good leader there.”
Pendley doesn’t fit the bill, she said. He previously served as head of the Mountain States Legal Foundation, where he championed oil and gas development and natural resource extraction, and has argued repeatedly that the federal government shouldn’t own any land.
“He is an avowed enemy of public lands,” Jordan said. “As some have said, it’s like putting an arsonist in charge of the fire department. He wants to sell off our land to the highest bidder. I’d like to call upon Sen. Risch to do everything in his power to block the nomination.”
Risch is a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which has jurisdiction over the agency and will hold a confirmation hearing for Pendley.
Risch could not be reached for comment, but a spokeswoman indicated he will “review (Pendley’s) nomination once the process is initiated” and “looks forward to meeting with him in the coming months.”
Pendley’s critics haven’t been quite so reticent. His nomination was immediately panned by various conservation groups, including the League of Conservation Voters and National Wildlife Federation. Even some Republican senators have distanced themselves from him as being too controversial.
“Senator Risch is in a tough spot,” Jordan said in a news release. He and other Trump allies “will lose all credibility with the conservation community and public land advocates if they vote to confirm Pendley.”
Jordan is a member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe and former Democratic state representative. She suggested Pendley’s nomination is “the defining issue” in this year’s U.S. Senate race.
“Let’s be clear: I would never vote to confirm Pendley,” she said. “As a defender of the West and protector of public lands, I am fully against Trump’s nomination of a sworn enemy to public lands. This land is our heritage. It’s what defines us.”
