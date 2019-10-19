Jones gets 15 years in prison for her role in murder

Amanda M.D. Jones will spend at least the next 15 years in prison for her role in the brutal slaying of Sarah Warden last year over an $800 Social Security check.
Second District Judge Jeff M. Brudie sentenced Jones to the fixed term of 15 years and an indeterminate term of 15 years at a hearing Friday morning at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Jones, 31, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder earlier this year as part of an agreement with the state of Idaho.
Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman asked the judge for a stiffer sentence of 30 years to life in prison. But Brudie said he had to weigh several factors, including Jones’ traumatic childhood, lack of a violent criminal history and a life of hard drug use.
“This is an offense that is kind of a case study in how controlled substance abuse can result in a downward spiral,” Brudie said, noting that drug-induced paranoia and overreaction to situations can lead to violence. “And I think that is what happened here.”
Cole Marcell, 25, of Kamiah, allegedly orchestrated the killing of the Clarkston woman in the summer of 2018. According to court documents, Marcell, Jones and a third defendant, Gabriel Mattingly, were motivated by a quest for drug money when they allegedly took Warden to cash her Social Security check. They then allegedly drove her to the Waha area, where the killing took place, and dumped her body near Winchester in an area commonly used to dispose of game animal carcasses.
In asking for the longer sentence, Coleman said Marcell and Jones had threatened Warden two weeks before the killing over some stolen drugs. He said that while Jones wasn’t the most culpable person in the crime, she still participated willingly and even began the assault by beating Warden, then holding her down while Marcell slit her throat.
She and Marcell also stabbed Warden after she didn’t die, Coleman said. She didn’t take any steps to notify police, and only started to cooperate with the investigation after she was caught, he told Brudie.
“Sarah was a harmless, kind soul,” Coleman said, noting that the 32-year-old woman had two children. “She didn’t deserve what they did to her.”
Defense attorney Joanna McFarland painted a different picture, however, one of a terrorized Jones who only went along with the violent crime to save her own life. McFarland said Jones has mental health issues from her traumatic childhood that led her to abuse drugs, and only thought the shakedown of Warden was for money so the trio could go party.
When things spun out of control, she found herself covered in Warden’s blood and faced with a choice to participate or die, McFarland said.
Jones’ ex-husband, Lawrence Jones, was unable to provide a letter to the presentence investigation that is routine before all felony sentencings, McFarland said, so Brudie allowed him to make a statement at Friday’s hearing.
Lawrence Jones spoke tearfully to his former spouse, who was seated at the defense table in black-framed glasses with her dark hair pinned up.
“For me to fathom that the person who used to be my best friend did this makes my heart sink,” he said, asking that she use her time in prison to get an education so she can one day emerge, get a job and be part of their two children’s lives. “I never thought I’d be sitting in a courtroom for this.”
Mattingly pleaded guilty to concealing the murder and received a sentence of five to 15 years. Marcell was also set to enter a guilty plea earlier this month, but balked at the last minute to the word “premeditated” in the charging document and backed out. Coleman said he is done trying to make a deal with Marcell and will take the case to trial.
Mattingly agreed to testify against Marcell as part of his plea agreement. And while Coleman said Jones made no such promise, McFarland told Brudie she is still willing to testify. A trial date may be set at a Wednesday scheduling conference.
