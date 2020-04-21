Johnson to head up Twin County United Way

An advocate for people with autism has been named the new chief executive officer of the Twin County United Way.
Suzanne Johnson is the state director of Imagine Behavioral and Development Services, which helps children and adults with autism spectrum disorder and related developmental disabilities in Idaho and Washington, according to a news release. Johnson is also the founder of the local nonprofit Green Apple Project, which is committed to autism support, education and awareness.
Scott Corbitt, president of the United Way board, and the CEO and president of Valley Vision, said Johnson will bring a mix of senior nonprofit leadership experience and local knowledge.
“We feel Suzanne is the right person to help maximize the Twin County United Way’s impact on the (Lewiston-Clarkston) Valley moving forward,” Corbitt said in the news release.
Johnson starts her new job May 11. She replaces Sam Skinner, who served four years in the position and resigned last year to become a public information officer for St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Johnson said she is grateful for the opportunity to make a difference.
“I am thrilled to have been chosen to serve such a reputable and giving organization,” she said in the news release. “I am passionate about nonprofits and serving those in need and therefore feel closely aligned with (the United Way’s) mission.”
Twin County United Way works to better the health, education and financial stability of people in Asotin and Nez Perce counties, according to the news release. It raises more than $400,000 each year to financially support programs from more than 25 local nonprofit agencies that focus on health, education and income. It also conducts kindergarten boot camps each summer in conjunction with the Lewiston and Clarkston school districts to help ensure children have the essential skills they need to begin school ready to succeed.
Those who would like more information on the Twin County United Way may visit www.tcuw.org.