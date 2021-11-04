Johnson plans a juggling act

It’s going to be a busy winter for Lewiston’s newly elected mayor, Dan Johnson, who is also the District 6 representative in the Idaho Senate.
Johnson said Wednesday he plans to balance the two positions with a little help from his friends.
“My intention is to go down for the first week of the (legislative) session (that begins Jan. 6). I’m working on things I need to complete with the Senate,” said Johnson, who will be in the final year of his sixth term in the Senate during the 2022 session.
Johnson won a three-way race for the mayor’s seat in Tuesday’s election, prevailing over City Councilor Bob Blakey and Wilson Boots with 52 percent of the vote. Johnson’s election moves the city — one of only three in Idaho that currently has a council-manager form of government — into a strong mayor structure it has not had for decades.
Following the reconvention of the Legislature, Johnson plans to return to Lewiston in January to assume his duties with the city. The current council has not yet decided which date the new administration will be sworn in. That decision will be made at the council’s Monday meeting.
Johnson expects an assistant will be hired to help him get oriented and perform his responsibilities.
“Also, the current City Council made the decision to hire an assistant. So I’m looking to them to find out what their answers will be (regarding whether the council or Johnson will select the person for that position).”
The City Council has set the strong mayor’s salary at $80,000, which is less than half of the amount earned by current City Manager Alan Nygaard, whose salary and benefits add up to $218,040. That will leave room in the budget for the hiring of a city administrator, who will assist the elected mayor.
Johnson is paid $20,000 a year for his service in the Legislature.
Johnson said he does not expect the coming session to be a long one. But he also has an arrangement for when he is away from Boise.
“Every legislator designates three substitutes so it’s very common for legislators to have assistants sit in for them,” Johnson said. “Every legislator does it, so I plan to use that to help me transition.”
Johnson said he does not intend to ask Nygaard to fill the mayor’s assistant job.
“There would just be a lot of duplication by doing that,” he said. “The mayor serves as the chief executive for the city.”
For now, Johnson is waiting to see if the Senate will decide to go back into joint session Nov. 15.
“The House indicated it will go back but the Senate hasn’t made the decision. There is a good possibility we will be joining them down there yet. But we have immediate things to cover and I anticipate I will have a lot of discussions with city council members in the next months.
“Everybody’s going to pull together on this,” Johnson said. “It’s not just a one-person job.”
After his loss in Tuesday’s election Boots said Wednesday he respects the choice of the voters, “but I would have preferred a different outcome. I’m glad to have a strong mayor and almost an entirely new council. I hope for good things for Lewiston’s future.”
He added that he does not plan to run for city election again, although “at this point I won’t rule anything out but I’m not thinking in those terms at this moment. I didn’t want to run but I felt it was necessary because of all the injustice” he sees going on in the city.
Blakey declined to comment on the election but when asked if he would run again for the city council he said: “No. I’m done. Eight years is a good time to move on.”
Nygaard could not be reached for comment.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.