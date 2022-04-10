Johnson named Moscow DYW for 2023

MOSCOW — Ayva Johnson was named Moscow’s Distinguished Young Woman for 2023 in a program held Saturday afternoon at Logos South School.
Johnson, the daughter of Tiffany and Derek Johnson, won the categories of Self Expression, Talent, Interview amd Scholastic. She earned a total of $3,200 in scholarships.
Lily Leidenfrost was named first alternate. She earned scholarships in the categories of Spirit, Fitness, Scholastic and Interview. She earned $1,500 in scholarships.
Also competing were Brenna Newlan and Courtney Bullers.