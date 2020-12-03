Johnson loses bid for Senate leadership role

Lewiston Sen. Dan Johnson came up short Wednesday in his bid for a seat on the Senate Republican leadership team.
Johnson, who was just elected to his sixth term in the Senate, was running for Senate president pro tem. However, his Republican colleagues opted to go with Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, who previously served as Senate majority leader.
Despite the loss, Johnson said he was happy he made the attempt.
“I think it’s healthy for the caucus to have contested races,” he said in a phone interview following the vote. “We need to be able to hear more than one view on the direction the caucus is taking.”
Johnson decided to run for leadership after incumbent Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, chose to retire from the Senate after 10 terms in office.
Results of the other leadership races Wednesday include:
Senate Republicans selected Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, to be the new majority leader. Anthon previously served as the majority caucus chairman.
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, prevailed over Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, in a bid for the open assistant majority leader position, and Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, was named the new majority caucus chairman.
Senate Democrats reelected Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, as their minority leader, without opposition.
The assistant minority leader and minority caucus chair positions were both open this year, because of retirements. Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, was selected as assistant minority leader, while Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, was named caucus chairwoman.
The House Republican caucus reelected its existing leadership team.
All four positions were contested this year. However, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, beat back a challenge from Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls. Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, also defeated a bid from Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale. Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa, prevailed over Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, and Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, defeated Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley.
“We are all honored to be able to lead such a strong group of conservatives in the Idaho House,” Bedke said in a news release. “This year has presented some incredible challenges, but we’re all confident we can continue to help Idaho recover with policies of smaller government, lower taxes and personal responsibility.”
House Democrats reelected Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, to another two-year term as minority leader. Rubel was unopposed.
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, was chosen as assistant minority leader, defeating incumbent Rep. John McCrostie, D-Boise. Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, was selected for the open minority caucus chair position, without opposition.
The Idaho House and Senate will hold organizational sessions in Boise today, and possibly tomorrow. That’s when members are appointed to the various committees, and committee leaders are announced.
The 2021 legislative session is set to begin Jan. 11.
