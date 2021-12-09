Idaho’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra will help develop a bill to create awareness and support for students with dyslexia after the Student Advisory Council discussed the issue at the Dec. 6 meeting.
In a news release from the Idaho State Department of Education, Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, the future mayor of Lewiston, said he would support legislation to help students with dyslexia.
“I recently reached out to Superintendent Ybarra to find out more about what Idaho does to support students with dyslexia after hearing from a constituent on this issue,” Johnson said in the release. “I look forward to working with the superintendent to build on the work underway to draft legislation.”
In the statement, Johnson also discussed how the Idaho Reading Indicator identifies and assists early learners who may struggle with dyslexia by having an at-risk report to help teachers identify students with reading difficulties that includes characteristics of dyslexia. Johnson also learned about efforts to create a dyslexia handbook for teachers to better serve students.
Ybarra said in the news release that teacher training to identify dyslexia, which takes many forms and various levels of severity, is a large part of assisting students. To help with that, a new program was launched called Striving to Meet Achievement in Reading Together, which provided training to help educators detect dyslexia and other reading difficulties early.