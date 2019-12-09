John Graham rides the high country

John Graham may come looking for you someday, riding atop his buckskin quarter horse, Tucker.
Those lost in the backcountry might be found because Graham and his horse can get places other search teams cannot.
His vantage point from his horse also allows him to peer down into brush, where a lost person may be in need of rescue.
Graham, 65, was elected to lead the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse as its new chief. The foreman for the posse this year, Graham has been a volunteer member of the group for 14 years.
Graham and his wife bought a couple of horses so they could ride with their daughter when she was involved in 4-H, and he was looking for a group to do more riding when he joined the posse in 2005.
He used to do a lot of backcountry hunting on horseback between the Lochsa and Selway rivers in the 1970s, and the backcountry riding aspect of the posse appealed to him.
“It’s an honor and a privilege,” he said of his election to the top spot. “How far can we progress?”
Graham looks to keep the mounted posse members on the same page as they are called upon by the sheriff to help with search and rescue incidents, ride in parades, perform services for the community and train.
“My goal is to get us out and do more riding, trail riding and projects,” he said.
The mounted posse has about 35 volunteer members, and about half of those members participate in search and rescue operations. They will train at one or two mock searches a year, where they will work on improving emergency communications, incident command training and getting everyone to work together.
The group is not only limited to helping out on incidents in Nez Perce County. The sheriff has called on the group to help during searches and large fire incidents in Asotin, Latah, Clearwater and Lewis counties.
The posse members hold group rides and an annual Fun Ride at Hells Gate State Park each spring, where people travel from around the region to support them.
They also organize Operation Challenge, an annual event where the posse helps physically challenged adults and children mount and ride horses at the Lewiston Roundup Indoor Arena, Graham said.
Participation can be a challenge for any volunteer group, and Graham, who works at Jess Ford in Pullman as a sales consultant, has to balance work responsibilities with the possibility that his and other members’ search and rescue skills may be needed at any time.
“We’re always looking for good members who know how to handle a horse, good at caring for horses and who have a horse and trailer to transport their horse,” Graham said.
A willingness to participate in service to the community is another qualification for those wanting to volunteer for the mounted posse.
There is an application process for those interested in joining the posse, including a background check by the sheriff’s office. A potential member is voted on by the membership after one year, when the group looks at the potential member’s horsemanship, skills and whether the individual contributed during the trial year.
