Age: 78
Title/occupation: Retired — served as CEO of Crites Seed Inc., in Moscow, at the time of retirement.
Family: Married to Pat for 19 years; three grown sons; two stepsons (bonus sons); 11 grandchildren.
Education: Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in agricultural economics, Washington State University; Ph.D. in economics, Iowa State University
Work history: Assistant professor, Texas A&M (five years); economist, Conoco, Stamford, Conn. (four years); general manager, Wallace Grain and Pea Co., Palouse (22 years); controller (7½ years) and CEO (last 3½ years), Crites Seed Inc., Moscow and Quincy, Wash.
Hobbies/interests: “I enjoy reading, bicycling, yard work, traveling to visit our five sons and their families and spending time with them at Lake Coeur d’Alene in the summer.”
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “Just my diverse background, and I enjoy writing and editing — completing the NYTimes ‘Copy Edit This!’ quizzes.”