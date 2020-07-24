Filings for unemployment benefits in Idaho increased slightly last week, with 5,687 initial claims recorded, according to figures released by the Idaho Department of Labor on Thursday.
Those claims during the week of July 12-18 were a 4 percent increase over the previous week. The four-week moving average rose 7 percent to an average of 5,372 new initial claims per week.
Since the start of coronavirus shutdowns in Idaho in March, there have been 178,629 initial claims filed — three times the total number of initial claims filed in the state in all of 2019.
The Idaho Labor Department paid out $35.9 million in benefits last week, and has paid out a total of $679 million since March.
In Washington, there were 29,438 initial claims filed last week, a decrease of 27.3 percent from the previous week.
But the surge in hiring and rehiring the state saw in May and June appears to be tapering off, and employers are increasingly uncertain about whether to ramp up operations.
Employers “are being very cautious, rightly so,” said Thomas Gilbert, associate professor of finance at the University of Washington Foster School of Business.
Despite earlier rehiring, more than 250,000 of the jobs the state lost at the height of the pandemic layoffs in March and April haven’t come back. That’s evidence, Gilbert said, that the state faces a “long slog to get back to ‘full’ employment.”
A total of 2,311,878 initial claims have been filed in Washington during the pandemic and $8.1 billion in jobless benefits has been paid out.