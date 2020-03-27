PORTLAND, Ore. — Jobless claims are soaring in Oregon as the state nears the end of its first week under Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-at-home order because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Oregon Department of Employment said Thursday.
Since March 15, the state has received 76,500 initial unemployment claims. That’s a sharp increase from the 4,900 claims the week of March 8, before the economic devastation of the new coronavirus took hold, the department said.
Hospitality and leisure jobs made up about half the 22,800 claims processed in the last week, signifying the impact of the executive order that banned dine-in service at restaurants and bars and banned nonessential travel. Schools are also closed until April 28.
And as health-care workers struggle to find sufficient masks to protect themselves, a medical facility in Salem, Ore., announced online that it would hand out kits on Thursday for people to make masks and return them assembled.
The response was enormous.
So many cars lined up to receive the kits at a parking lot of a closed Kmart store that it caused a traffic jam. Police warned motorists of the snarled traffic.
“How do I get in?” one woman asked a volunteer through her rolled-down window before she was told all the masks had been pledged to motorists who arrived earlier. One man came on foot, after having abandoned his car in the traffic jam, and was told the same thing.