The fourth annual Job and College Fair that had been scheduled for Tuesday at the Clearwater River Casino has been postponed because of concerns about the coronavirus.
The Disability Action Center NW of Lewiston announced the decision Friday in a news release. The organization, after consulting with the Nez Perce Tribe’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Team, decided to postpone the job fair as a “precaution and proactive measure” to avoid the possible spread of illness.
The event will be rescheduled later, the news release said.