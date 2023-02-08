Jim Fredericks to head Fish and Game

Jim Fredericks, Idaho Fish and Game Director

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission hired a Moscow native and longtime employee of the Idaho Fish and Game Department to lead the agency Tuesday.

Jim Fredericks will replace Ed Schriever when the latter’s retirement becomes official in the coming weeks. He will oversee more than 550 employees at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and its $150 million budget. The agency is tasked with preserving, protecting and perpetuating the fish and wildlife of Idaho.