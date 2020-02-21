Age: 53
Title/Occupation: Licensed and certified prosthetist and orthotist.
Family: Parents, Tom and Kathy Cahill of Lewiston — one of six children to grow up in East Lewiston; wife, Stacey, his high school sweetheart; children, Courtney, 23, and Mike, 22, both living in Seattle.
Education: Bachelor’s in prosthetics and orthotics from University of Washington
Work History: Graduated in 1994 from UW and has worked in Spokane since; been co-owner with Henry Bennett of Thompson’s Custom Orthotics and Prosthetics since 2000.
Hobbies/Interests: Hunting, fishing, snowboarding, golfing, mountain biking, wakeboarding and woodworking.
Hidden talents/unique experience: “My wife and I were on vacation in Zimbabwe walking through the airport when I was approached by a young local man dressed in a suit, his name was Fredrick Mafira. I was wearing shorts with my prosthesis showing. He asked me where I got my prosthesis and how he could get one for his 5-year-old son, Pride, who was born without the fibula in his lower right leg resulting in a below-knee amputation. We met with both of them over dinner and he was the cutest little guy and we wanted to help. He brought his broken plastic prosthesis to the meeting and this was obviously not going to work for him. Stacey and I decided to fly both Fredrick and Pride to Spokane and stay with us for a month for a couple reasons: I fit Pride with his first good prosthesis built for running and Fred came to work with me where we trained him how to at least service Pride’s prosthesis and possibly give him a trade to build on; he was unemployed like the other 90 percent of Zimbabwe’s population. Pride is 15 years old now and is on the South Africa Special Olympics team and his dad travels with him as his own prosthetics serviceman.”