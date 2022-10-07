PULLMAN — Alaska Airlines’ Embraer 175 jetliners have landed on the Palouse and are here to stay.

The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport started offering jet services for the first time Thursday. Alaska Airlines has replaced its Q400 turboprops with the new Embraer 175, offering a range of amenities including first-class seating, said Tony Bean, executive director of the airport. Scheduled jet service became available for Boise flights Thursday and will take over Seattle flights in November.

