Jerry’s kids

Jerry Combs reaches out to give one of his two goats a pet as he sits in his front lawn Wednesday in Clarkston. Combs says the two goats, named Christmas and New Years, are better company and easier to take care of than a dog or cat, as well as smarter, as evidenced by them escaping their enclosure recently. The only way Combs can see that they could escape is by jumping the fence.

 August Frank/Tribune

