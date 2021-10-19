Jennie Jones Hall picked to lead L-C’s Advancement and Foundation office

Jennie Jones Hall, who has worked in higher education and fundraising for more than 20 years, was named Lewis-Clark State College’s director of college advancement and executive director of the school’s foundation.
Hall, set to begin Nov. 1, comes to LCSC from the University of Idaho where she worked in a variety of positions since 2000. Most recently, Hall was director of corporate and foundation relations at U of I since February 2018, according to a news release from LCSC. She was chosen from among three finalists after the college conducted a national search over several months, and will be replacing Erika Allen, who accepted a job this summer in Twin Falls.
“We are incredibly pleased to have Jennie join our LC State leadership team,” President Cynthia Pemberton said. “The depth and breadth of her experience in college advancement and fundraising will help her hit the ground running as we, together, work to continue to grow the foundation’s assets, revitalize alumni relations and reenergize the Center for Arts & History as a community hub and resource for the arts.”
Hall graduated from UI in 1999 with a degree in elementary education and has held numerous development and fundraising positions there in the following years, including executive assistant to the dean of the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences, director of communications and strategic initiatives, and director of corporate and foundation relations.