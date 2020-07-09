The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs has reelected Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins to a chief at-large position on its board.
Jenkins will be a part of the leadership team on the 14-member executive board, which was announced at the organization’s virtual general business meeting June 23.
“Chief Jenkins has been involved with our statewide organization for many years, and his re-election as an executive board member reflects his great work and the respect our state’s sheriffs and chiefs have for him,” WASPC Executive Director Steve Strachan said in a written statement.
The organization was founded in 1963, and is made up of executive and top management personnel from law enforcement agencies statewide. The organization has more than 900 members and includes 39 county sheriffs and 240 police chiefs, as well as Washington State Patrol, Washington Department of Corrections and representatives from tribal and federal agencies.
The organization provides specific materials and services to all law enforcement agencies in Washington.