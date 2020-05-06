Jeep likely a total loss

A 2007 Jeep Wrangler suffered heavy damage when the engine caught fire Tuesday, just as it was being returned to the dealer for recall service. Three firefighters from Lewiston Fire Department knocked down a vehicle fire on the 1800 block of Main Street at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was extinguished in about five minutes, but the vehicle appeared to be a total loss, Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said. A problem with the fuel line is suspected to be the cause of the fire.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region