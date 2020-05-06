Jeep likely a total loss

 Barry Kough/Tribune

A 2007 Jeep Wrangler suffered heavy damage when the engine caught fire Tuesday, just as it was being returned to the dealer for recall service. Three firefighters from Lewiston Fire Department knocked down a vehicle fire on the 1800 block of Main Street at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was extinguished in about five minutes, but the vehicle appeared to be a total loss, Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said. A problem with the fuel line is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

