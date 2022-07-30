Japanese beetle infestation is spreading in Washington

<text>There have been increased sightings in Washington of Japanese beetles, an invasive crop-destroying insect.</text>

 Washington State Department of Agriculture

The Washington State Department of Agriculture is asking the public for help identifying and reporting Japanese beetles that appear to be spreading throughout the state.

On Thursday, the department confirmed a Japanese beetle catch in Richland, more than 35 miles east of the current proposed quarantine zone in Grandview. Earlier this week, officials confirmed a detection in Wapato, 30 miles west of Grandview, meaning detections have expanded more than 65 miles of the Interstate-82 corridor, which is a major pathway for much of the state’s agricultural production.

