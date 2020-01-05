Vitalant, formerly Inland Northwest Blood Center, offers blood donation at 1213 21st St., Lewiston, and at mobile blood drives. A complete list is available from Vitalant, (877) 258-4825.
PULLMAN
City of Pullman, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, City Hall, 325 SE Paradise St.
CLARKSTON
Walla Walla Community College, Clarkston Branch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, 1470 Bridge St.
OROFINO
Orofino Joint School District, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 15, Orofino Junior-Senior High School, 300 Dunlap Road.
LEWISTON
Valley Medical Center, 1-3 p.m. Jan. 16, 2315 Eighth St.
COLFAX
Whitman County Library, 3-5:30 p.m. Jan. 21, 102 S. Main St.
COTTONWOOD
Cottonwood Community Church, 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 28, 510 Gilmore St.
———
The American Red Cross, (800) 733-2767, offers blood donation at its center at 508 Thain Road in the Lewiston Orchards and at scheduled drives, including:
VIOLA
Viola Community Center, 1-6 p.m. Monday, 1007 Rothfork Road.
OROFINO
Clearwater Physical Therapy, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, 153 Johnson Ave.
LEWISTON
Lewiston Community Center, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 1424 Main St.
Royal Plaza, noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 20, 2870 Juniper Drive.
MOSCOW
Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 411 S. Main St.
EMSI Moscow, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 21, 409 S. Jackson St.
Best Western University Inn, noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 27, 1516 Pullman Road.
KAMIAH
St. Catherine’s Church, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, 407 Seventh St.
NEZPERCE
Nezperce Community Church, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 15.
PULLMAN
Simpson Methodist Church, noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 17, 325 NE Maple St.
WSU Police Department, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 30, 2201 Grimes Way.
CRAIGMONT
Craigmont Fire Station, 12:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 22, 109 3D Ave.
KOOSKIA
Clearwater Valley High School, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 23, 4643 State Highway 13.
PALOUSE
Palouse Community Center, 12:15-6 p.m. Jan. 28, 230 E. Main St.