Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — “I’m running for governor because I want to do more to protect your freedom and your liberties that have been grossly and egregiously violated in the last year and a half,” said Janice McGeachin.
The first-term lieutenant governor for Idaho spoke to more than 55 people at a nearly two-hour campaign stop at the Grangeville Senior Center on Monday evening, Nov. 8, laying out her background and motivations for seeking the state’s top executive position, but mostly answering participants’ questions and listening to their concerns. This followed a stopover earlier that afternoon in Kamiah, where she also met with residents and answered questions.
An Idaho Falls resident, married for 34 years with two adult children, and a small business owner, McGeachin reviewed her previous political experience, serving 10 years as a state representative. During this public service, she questioned the then-Gov. Dirk Kempthome on raising taxes and growing government, pushed back on prosecuting midwives for delivering babies in rural Idaho, opposed the then-education superintendent Tom Luna on implementing the Common Core push under the Obama administration, and voted against the education contract awards under former Gov. Butch Otter.
“When Trump announced he was running for president, that got me interested in getting back in the process,” she said. She ran and won the lieutenant governor seat, noting “I was perfectly content to serve one or two terms, and go back to my private life.” For the first year, McGeachin said she and Gov. Brad Little got along, but last year when COVID-19 came into the state, she began disagreeing with his decisions.
“I disagreed from the beginning to shut down our state from a disease that is no fault of any one person,” she said, “that robs families of their livelihoods, to be able to put food on the table, that we could not go to church while allowing liquor stores to be open.”
McGeachin said that, as governor, she wants to do more to protect state sovereignty.
“We take more and more federal money, and that money always comes with strings attached,” she said. “When I ran for lieutenant governor, our state budget comprised 38 percent coming from the federal government. Today, three years later, it’s 45 percent of our state budget.”
She also wants to protect traditional and conservative values in Idaho, noting these are values she stands for, “as a conservative and a Republican, and I have a history to back that up.” These values are what make Idaho great, she said. “We want less government, we want government off our back, and want the ability to take care of ourselves.”
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday