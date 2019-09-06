Title/occupation: Fair manager/developmental disabilities services county coordinator for Whitman County.
Family: Married with children.
Education: Colfax High School graduate; two bachelor’s degrees — recreation management, business marketing.
Work history: Nine years in the hotel industry; 22-plus years with Whitman County.
Hobbies/interests: Bicycling, being with family.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “I played on an ice hockey team.”