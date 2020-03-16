James Bond might be on hold, but Jane Bond is among us

Items in this column are pulled from police logs around the region.
“A female reported that her handgun was stolen from underneath her pillow as she slept.” Looks like we’ve got a Jane Bond here. Police said she was shaken by the theft, but obviously not stirred.
“Animal Control and Fish & Wildlife responded to a moose.” Oh yeah, what’d they say?
“An officer responded to the report of a trail of blood. It was determined to likely be from a fight between raccoons.” Next on CSI: Raccoons.
“An officer was advised of a cold dog fight.” Hot dog!
“Officer responded and placed the manhole cover back in place.” It’s like those Ninja Turtles were born in a barn.
“Officer responded and took a report of someone leaving things at her doorstep.” Could you describe this person ma’am? Well, some days he wears all brown and other days he looks like a totally different person in black and purple and other days this person disguises himself as the mailman.
“Sheriff’s Deputy responded to assist Pullman Police Department with a threatening report.” Double the threats!
“Officers advised of a threatening.” Do they have to guess?
Caller unwilling to give a cross street or block numbers. “Advised it is near city limits ‘where it gets farm-y.’ ” That’s right, officer, where it gets farm-y. You’ll know because you’ll be driving through places that aren’t farm-y and then near the city limits it gets farm-y.
“There are dogs barking all day, 45 minutes straight tonight … (Officer) sat across the street and listened for approximately 10 minutes, no dogs could be heard barking.” Caller advised to turn off Animal Planet.
“There is a dog that has been marking across the street for over 20 minutes.” You’d think the dog would be out of pee by now.
