ASOTIN — Asotin County officials approved a $2-per-hour raise for certified corrections officers at the jail, and a $5,000 stipend for the next five new hires.
At Monday’s commission meeting, board members signed a memorandum of agreement with the sheriff’s office and Asotin County Corrections Officers Guild “for the purpose of retaining employees under the American Rescue Plan Act.”
Recruiting and retaining jailers has been an ongoing issue across the country, officials said. They are hoping the pay bump and hiring incentives will make a difference here.
After passing a preemployment investigation, background checks and testing, new hires will receive $1,500, followed by another $1,500 when they complete the training academy. The final $2,000 payment will be paid after a probationary period is completed, said Chairperson Chuck Whitman.
Before the latest agreement, entry-level corrections officers were paid $19.37 per hour for their first six months on the job, and sergeants made $25.25 per hour during their first two years of work. In 2023, the new rates will go up by another 3% to cover cost-of-living increases.
“I think this is a step in the right direction,” said Sheriff John Hilderbrand.
“I hope it works,” added Commissioner Chris Seubert.
In other jail business:
Hilderbrand said a female corrections officer recently resigned after deciding to get out of law enforcement. The board gave him permission to fill the vacancy.
Contract work is continuing on the new jail, Whitman said, and a legal advertisement for a general contractor will be published in today’s Tribune. “Hopefully, by the end of August, we’ll have that position filled,” he said.
The board approved two conditional-use permits, including an application for an Airbnb at 2746 Florence Court in the Clarkston Heights. The request went before the planning and zoning commission, which recommended denial, based on neighbors’ concerns about traffic and congested parking in the cul-de-sac.
Commissioners Brian Shinn and Seubert voted in favor of Tracy and Luther Maddy’s application, saying the board usually goes along with the planning commission, but parking shouldn’t be an issue in this case, and the vacation rental won’t significantly increase traffic in the neighborhood.
The other permit was for Dan Anderson, of Asotin, to operate an online firearms business out of his home at 540 Perro Pointe. Anderson is working with federal agencies on permits and will get a business license once that’s completed, according to the county building official.
Charlotte Tuttle, of Asotin, asked for a progress report on the proposed solar farm west of Clarkston. Officials said nothing is happening on the project at this time. The company that was interested in leasing land for solar panels hasn’t secured a contract to sell the power.
A burn ban is expected next week because of hot weather and dry conditions, Whitman said. Campfires on beaches along Snake River Road haven’t been permitted since the end of June. The county ordinance outlawing beach fires goes into effect July 1 each year.