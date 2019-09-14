A Nez Perce County Jail inmate has been charged for allegedly fighting and injuring a fellow inmate.
Kaleb J. Walburn, 20, is charged with one count of aggravated battery. Walburn had bond set at $25,000 and has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 25.
Court records indicate multiple deputies responded at 5:50 p.m. Aug. 31 to a report of several inmates fighting on “D-Block.” Deputies found David W. Wilson, 31, in a cell on his knees with blood dripping from his face. Wilson was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center to get stitches for two wounds, a 2-inch cut to the side of his nose and a 1-inch cut across his cheekbone.
Wilson told deputies he didn’t remember what happened and he had continued difficulty remembering or answering questions before he was taken to the hospital. Records indicate he needed numerous stitches and he sustained a bilateral fracture to the nasal bone.
Jailers reviewed video footage and saw that Walburn and three other inmates appeared involved in the alleged attack. Walburn was reportedly the initial attacker, kicking Wilson and punching him multiple times. Another inmate, Wilson A. Kaschmitter, pulled the cell door shut to obscure the incident. A third inmate, Dustin D.L. Morton, entered the cell, followed by a fourth inmate, Jonathan M. Battle. Video allegedly shows Battle kick at Wilson from outside the cell. The four inmates then went to separate cells.
Wilson was returned to jail several hours later and told deputies he didn’t want to pursue charges. But the next day, Wilson reported he did want to press charges.
Walburn is the only inmate who has been charged for the fight. Jail reports show each of the inmates were written up.
Walburn was first incarcerated July 24 for allegedly hitting a man with a wooden coat rack, severely injuring the man. Walburn has a preliminary hearing for that charge scheduled Oct. 2.
Aggravated battery is punishable by as much as 15 years in prison.
