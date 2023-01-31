Jack Frost moving on after wintry blast

The cold temperatures to which local residents woke up to Monday morning are already warming up, at least by winter standards.
Lewiston’s low was 12 degrees Sunday and 10 degrees Monday. Monday’s low was 21 degrees below the normal average of 31 degrees for Jan. 30. However, the cold temperature didn’t break the records, which was set in 1950 at minus 16 degrees, according to Greg Koch of the National Weather Service in Spokane.
“Even though Lewiston was more than 20 degrees colder than average, the record was not threatened,” Koch said.
Elsewhere in the region, temperatures ranged from single digits to negative degrees. Pullman’s low Monday was 7 degrees and on the Idaho side of the Palouse, Moscow saw a low of 6 degrees. Lapwai recorded a low of 5 degrees. Sensors from the Idaho Transportation Department in the Camas Prairie showed 6 degrees in Kamiah and minus 11 degrees in Winchester, according to Koch.
According to a Facebook post from a weather reporter in the Dixie and Elk City area, which is often one of the coldest places in the state, a low of minus 10 degrees was reported Monday, with a high of 16 degrees. Sunday’s high was 4 degrees and an overnight low of minus 31. The area also had winds of 5 mph Monday and reported 39 inches of snow.
According to the National Weather Service, clouds moving in from the west will help temperatures warm starting today, with lows in the teens for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and lows in the single digits in higher elevations. Later in the week, the weather will reflect a typical February, with temperatures in the low- to mid-40s in Lewiston, and a chance of rain over the weekend.
The National Weather Service also forecasts light snow for mountain areas today, but warming trends Wednesday and Thursday will decrease chances of snow. Moscow, Deary, Pullman and Pomeroy will also have possible light rain or snow over the weekend.