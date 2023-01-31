Jack Frost moving on after wintry blast

Breath becomes visible in the 14 degree cold on Monday morning as Lewis-Clark State College students walk across campus.

 August Frank/Tribune

The cold temperatures to which local residents woke up to Monday morning are already warming up, at least by winter standards.

Lewiston’s low was 12 degrees Sunday and 10 degrees Monday. Monday’s low was 21 degrees below the normal average of 31 degrees for Jan. 30. However, the cold temperature didn’t break the records, which was set in 1950 at minus 16 degrees, according to Greg Koch of the National Weather Service in Spokane.

