Last summer, daily COVID-19 rates were low enough in this area that the Rev. Cody Stauffer, pastor of the First United Methodist churches in Lewiston and Clarkston, decided his congregations could resume their regular meetings in person. The churches, like most in the region, had abruptly suspended in-church worship at the beginning of the pandemic and many had pivoted to online services.
Most United Methodist churches in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska were under the same directives, Stauffer said, and even when congregations were allowed to gather again in person, most adopted social distancing and masking guidelines to ensure public safety and minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
“We felt a little more safe here in our area in the summer of 2021,” because of the lower population and the momentarily declining case numbers, the pastor said recently. In the interim, “we’d lost a few members — not COVID, but other reasons … (and) overall attendance in both churches is roughly half of what it was before.”
What is happening at the Methodist churches is occurring throughout the country as religious organizations are trying to rebound from the pandemic.
According to a recent poll by Pew Research Center, 1 in 3 practicing Christians dropped out of church completely during COVID-19. In June, The Associated Press reported that many houses of worship in the U.S. were shuttered forever because of the pandemic.
And even though church attendance overall has been steadily declining over the past decade, U.S. church membership dropped below 50% of the total population for the first time in 2020, according to Gallup poll data dating back to 1940.
Stauffer said the effect of the past two years on his congregation is “a mixed bag.”
“There’s just weariness; people are just tired but still trying to do everything they can to keep people safe,” Stauffer said. “So there’s weariness but some joy, too, when we make some milestones. When we met in person for about six months, we didn’t sing,” to help prevent the spread of germs.
When the daily infection and hospitalization rates began to fall, the congregation resumed singing during their services, and Stauffer said that was a huge and welcome relief for almost everyone.
“Even now people say (singing) is something we missed,” he said. “It’s part of gathering together.”
At Lewiston’s Episcopal Church of the Nativity, parting the Red Sea may have seemed like a parlor trick compared to switching from in-person services to online streaming.
“Oh my heavens, it’s been a tremendous challenge to us to look at how to be the church in the midst of a pandemic,” said the Rev. Beverly Hosea.
“It’s been an evolving picture. For many of us, starting to do things like livestreaming has been a technological challenge. My own learning curve — these are things that were not taught in seminary. Learning how to blend hybrid and in-person services and how to take care of the numerous glitches that happened ... for many months it was, ‘Well, is it going to work this Sunday?’”
The Episcopal diocese, headquartered in Spokane, set guidelines for when and how churches could reopen, and Hosea said that’s gone back and forth, depending on the spread of the virus.
Currently the congregation is meeting in person but continues to offer online services for those who cannot or choose not to attend in person. Between the online and in-person services, she said, attendance has been about the same as it was pre-COVID-19. Regular Sunday attendance is about 60 and there are about 100 members of the congregation.
Hosea said people have been conscientious about keeping themselves and others safe and she believes most people in the congregation have been vaccinated.
One of the biggest challenges for Nativity was maintaining its food pantry and Saturday free community suppers throughout the pandemic.
“Knowing that would be an essential service, we kept that going,” Hosea said. “We changed how we did that. Our volunteers were good at shifting gears and rearranging the whole food pantry. Instead of sit-down suppers, we had to go to take-out dinners. But the number of people coming for these services has increased and our volunteers in those areas have been very faithful and going the extra mile.”
The impact of the pandemic on people’s faith, she said, has run the gamut.
“One of the things I see, a pattern that happens in any kind of crisis situation ... (is) everybody pulls together at first. We’re all in this together.
“That lasts for a certain length of time, then we’re weary with all the details, and then it comes to a point where we start snapping at each other.”
The congregation has begun to consider how people handle stress and the denomination has offered resources to look at that issue.
“I looked at that and checked out my own stress level, and that was helpful for me to be able to be with others,” Hosea said.
At Lewiston’s River City Church, the pastoral team had been talking about adding online services before the pandemic, but hadn’t quite worked out the details.
“Then all of a sudden, COVID hit and we didn’t have a choice,” said the Rev. Ryan King, executive pastor of River City Church.
The move to online took some struggle, King said, although he expects livestreaming will be a permanent feature of his church from now on. That’s a mixed blessing, he said.
“Our in-person attendance has recovered fairly well but there are a handful of people who won’t be coming back to the building, at least until COVID is a thing of the past,” King said.
For some, staying home and observing church services online is a legitimate choice because of health or other reasons. But some people, King believes, have just found it easier to do church at home and skip the interaction with others. That, he said, could be a problem.
“I think the last few years have really shaken people’s faith,” King said. “I think there’s a lot of questions being asked and I think that’s good as long as people are willing to talk about it. But it’s scary when people isolate and don’t talk to others.”
A year ago, King added, he felt nearly burned out dealing with all the aspects of the pandemic.
“It was exhausting,” he said. “The lines got blurry working from home and trying to know how to navigate that.”
But now, “I think it’s refreshing. It’s forced us to look at the whole picture. So I’m super hopeful now, but it’s been a hard couple of years.”
Juggling in-person and online services has been a challenge for the First Nazarene (FirstNaz) Church of Lewiston, as well, said the Rev. Paul Clark. And though the church will continue to offer online services, Clark said most of his congregation prefers to worship in person and attendance has bounced back nearly to the pre-COVID level.
“We would prefer that people are able to worship in person but we have shut-ins and people not able to make it to the building. So we want to offer something and we will probably continue,” Clark said. The church also offers social distancing spaces and seating configurations that allow people to sit farther apart than in the past.
As far as the effect on people’s faith, Clark said he thinks overall the pandemic has been a strengthening factor.
“In the Bible, Second Corinthians, (God says) ‘In your weakness my strength is made perfect.’ I think that would be the testimony of a handful of our people who have experienced loss or difficulty during COVID,” Clark said.
“Personally, I’ve had to depend on God and that’s never a bad thing. I feel like God has provided for us and been good to us.”
