People in the area who looked up at the night sky between 9:30 and 10 p.m. April 17 may have wondered what was up with that train of lights heading in a northeasterly direction.
Washington State University associate professor of physics Guy Worthey has an answer to a growing controversy around the globe.
The train of lights were most likely Elon Musk’s ever-growing Starlink satellite constellation, being built by SpaceX to provide internet service around the globe, Worthey said.
A reader contacted the Lewiston Tribune with questions about the “couple hundred jets flying northeast over Lewiston one after another. Flying very high and fast. No sound.”
Kelsey Grafton, of Moscow, an artist in graduate school at the University of Idaho, got a call from her sister at 9:39 p.m. April 17 telling her there was a satellite train flying overhead. Her sister told her the satellites could be seen flying through the Big Dipper, a prominent group of stars in the constellation Ursa Major (the Great Bear).
Grafton went outside, looked up and saw a string of three evenly spaced satellites. She noted the satellites kept flying across the sky in the string, but then later saw more satellites not in the string but going in the same trajectory. Grafton described the satellites as “densely populated.” Her sister told her she thought it was Elon Musk’s SpaceX program.
“It gave me a feeling of being a little more out of control of our environment,” Grafton said. “It just made me feel like big money was expanding their territory of what we have an impact on, and I’m much more of an analog who wants to get back to her roots as opposed to polluting our skies.”
She watched the seemingly nonstop string of satellites for about five minutes before she went inside.
“It was at first a moment of exhilaration and then turned into a feeling of defeat,” Grafton said.
Satellites in the night sky are a regular feature these days, Worthey said.
April 17 was a prime time for the satellites to be seen, so people who noticed lights that night going in a northeasterly direction likely saw Starlink. The satellites slowly rose in altitude to about 500 miles, then were no longer visible to the naked eye but were visible with binoculars and telescopes, Worthey said. The International Space Station is about 254 miles high.
Musk wants to put 42,000 satellites into orbit to create his worldwide satellite internet service, Worthey said. When it is done, there should be about 1,500 satellites in view at any one time.
“It is bad for astronomy,” Worthey said. “There’s a lot of astronomy that is harmed (by this).”
Observatories using dark sky areas such as deserts and the top of mountains take long exposures of areas of space, he explained. The satellites will ruin those images by creating wide white streaks that could fill the frames of what would otherwise have been a photo revealing a part of the universe, which will affect a lot of astronomy research, he said.
Another reader who called 911 early the morning of April 19 asked through Facebook Messenger “did anyone else see a bolt of lightning or a bright flash of light Saturday evening (technically Sunday morning) between 1 and 2 a.m.?”
Worthey could only guess that the reader saw either a bright meteor light up the sky in her peripheral vision or maybe she saw lightning.
“She might not have seen the meteor itself and just saw the landscape light up,” he said.
