The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting public comment on plans to widen the highway’s shoulder for U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia.
Joe Schacher, resident engineer for the department, said the aim is to enhance safety for motorists and bicyclists with a simple design that has been used in the past throughout the corridor.
The plan will focus on the highway between the Lochsa Ranger Station at milepost 121 and Holly Creek at milepost 131. Major changes include widening the shoulders to 2 feet wide on either side and adding centerline rumble strips in no-passing zones. The project won’t go to construction until 2023, but is part of an ongoing mission to improve safety from Syringa to Warm Springs.
Comments may be submitted until June 25 by calling (208) 799-4233, emailing joe.schacher@itd.idaho.gov or sending mail to P.O. Box 837 in Lewiston at the attention of Joe Schacher.