ITD seeking bids for final phase of highway project

The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking bids for a multimillion-dollar project to replace the last two-lane section of highway between Moscow and Lewiston with a new route less than a mile to the east.
Plans to expand over 6 miles along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow were first proposed in 1998 to reduce the number of traffic accidents and fatalities on Reisenaur Hill. But environmentalists with the Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition have fought the construction for two decades, saying the chosen alternative bisects big game habitat and destroys several wetlands.
Megan Jahns, a public relations officer for the transportation department, says safety is at the core of the project. The new route will feature a four-lane highway with flatter grades, fewer approaches and less severe curves.
“We looked at what could be done to expand growth and reduce crashes,” Jahns said. “You won’t have driveways stacked upon each other that give the opportunity for someone to pull out and get hit by traffic. This was the best option, hands down, for making it safer.”
However, the most dangerous curve on the stretch, at the bottom of Reisenaur Hill, will remain a county road. According to the coalition’s website, residents on Eid Road will still have to traverse the hill to access the new route.
Coalition members did not immediately respond to multiple calls and emails requesting comment.
“(The coalition) believes the needs of the traveling public and the conservation of natural resources could be better met by a central route that straightens and expands the highway using more portions of the existing right of way,” the coalition’s website states.
The group filed a legal complaint in 2017 against the state’s transportation department and the Federal Highway Administration regarding a prior environmental impact statement and record of decision which granted authority to begin the final phase of design and purchase land.
The U.S. District Court for Idaho ruled against the motion and in favor of the new route later that year. Opposition appealed the decision, but in 2018 the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit upheld the lower court’s verdict.
During earlier planning stages, the coalition and some government agencies, including Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said they preferred an alternative route to protect a variety of vegetation and wildlife on the Palouse Prairie.
“We want drivers to know this long-awaited safety project is finally ready to be built,” Ken Helm, a program manager at the transportation department, stated in a news release Friday.
Other challenges with the project involve rerouting the highway through a residential neighborhood. The transportation department has been negotiating with property owners near the planned route for years to appropriately compensate residents in exchange for their land.
According to Jahns, there are 24 property owners affected by the project. Only a handful are still being negotiated, and compensation varies based on the parcel.
“These property owners have heard from us quite extensively over the years,” Jahns said. “Buying property from private landowners is a very involved process.”
The contract for the project is expected to be awarded as soon as Nov. 9 for about $71 million. While construction of the new route should begin early next year, the first year of work will focus on the southern end near Reisenauer Hill. The remaining connection will be built in the following two years.
During the winter, the transportation department will begin planning it’s construction with the chosen contractor.
“I’ve never heard of a project that went to bid and didn’t move forward,” Jahns said. “Once we have a contractor on board, it’s full steam ahead until we get this project done.”
