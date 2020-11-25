The Idaho Transportation Department has launched its annual winter safety campaign, “Idaho Ready,” which aims to help drivers prepare for challenging winter driving conditions.
Topics this year will include how to best use Idaho 511, how to keep vehicles ready for cold weather, winter driving tips and safety advice from ITD’s snowplow operators.
The campaign will consist of short videos, blog posts and photos on ITD’s Facebook, Twitter, YouTube pages, and at its website at itd.idaho.gov/travel/.
“We encourage drivers to always check the latest road reports and cameras at 511.idaho.gov before traveling, so you know what to expect,” ITD spokeswoman Jillian Garrigues said. “Have an emergency kit packed and ready just in case, slow down and drive for the conditions.”
During the winter of 2019-20, ITD snowplow drivers traveled more than 3.4 million miles clearing roads across Idaho. The “Idaho Ready” campaign also focuses on keeping snowplow operators safe while they are clearing the roads.
Drivers are reminded that the safest place is behind the snowplow and drivers should never pass a snowplow on the right.