The Idaho Transportation Department has determined that the 87-year-old Lenore Bridge along U.S. Highway 12 is not adequate for carrying current legal loads and the weight limit must be reduced.
Roy Hill, director of the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department, said Wednesday the downgraded weight limit will be permanent.
“Weight restrictions are getting more restrictive,” Hill said. “We had to close the bridge and did a temporary repair and we have scheduled for a permanent repair.”
Hill estimated the permanent repair may begin within a month.
The Lenore bridge was closed briefly in November by emergency order from the transportation department after broken planks were discovered on the bridge deck. Temporary repairs that involved placing large steel plates over the damaged portion of the bridge were made and traffic was reopened. Motorists, however, were urged to use extreme caution while crossing the bridge because the temporary steel plates have a tendency to become slick, especially when there is frost and ice.
Meanwhile, engineers from the transportation department continued to evaluate the bridge to establish capacity calculations. Wednesday’s announcement was the result of that evaluation.
Hill said the transportation department is sending the county new weight limit signs that will be posted as soon as they arrive.
The county currently is in the process of replacing the Cherrylane bridge, also along U.S. Highway 12, but Hill said there are no immediate plans to upgrade the Lenore bridge.
“It takes a long time to replace a major superstructure such as that,” Hill said. “That bridge was constructed in 1935. It’s getting tired.”