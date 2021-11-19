The Idaho Transportation Department is encouraging drivers to be “Idaho Ready” for winter driving. The annual winter safety campaign aims to help drivers prepare for challenging conditions on the state’s highways.
“Idaho Ready” tips and resources will be shared weekly through the department’s social media accounts and website at itd.idaho.gov/travel. Short videos, blog posts, infographics and photos will teach drivers how to safely get around this winter. Planned topics include the new website, general winter driving tips for Idaho newcomers, how to keep vehicles ready for colder temperatures and snowplow ride-along videos to hear safety advice from operators.
According to a news release from the transportation department, each winter 550 snowplow operators travel a combined 3.4 million miles to clear roads across the state. “Idaho Ready” also focuses on keeping these employees safe by advising drivers that when they encounter a snowplow on the road the safest place is behind the plow and to never pass a snowplow on the right.
Other winter travel tips include: checking road conditions before traveling at 511.idaho.gov; keep a winter emergency kit in the car with food, water, a small shovel, warm blanket and other items; when roads are wet and icy, slow the car’s speed to allow more stopping distance; turn off cruise control and remember that bridges and overpasses are the first to freeze when temperatures drop; and keep windshields completely clear of snow and ice.
The “Idaho Ready” campaign can be viewed on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and online at itd.idaho.gov/travel or 511.idaho.gov.