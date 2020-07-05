Traffic on U.S. Highway 95 between Riggins and New Meadows may be restored temporarily this afternoon, according to a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.
The highway, sometimes referred to as the “goat trail,” was blocked by a landslide about six miles south of Riggins Friday morning. Officials said reopening will depend on a geotechnical survey declaring the slide area stable enough to resume traffic.
Workers from the department and private contractors are building a temporary road around the slide and between its toe and the Little Salmon River. The work is to include “a tall berm and container boxes to protect drivers in the event of more rockfall,” according to the news release.
“Even with those protective measures in place, the biggest threat to drivers’ safety will be the stability of the slope above them,” said Doral Hoff, district engineer for the department. “We cannot open the highway until we know it’s safe, and we won’t know without more surveys taken over time.”
The slide, at Mile Marker 188, roared across the highway at about 9 a.m. Friday. It contained truck-sized rocks, with some measuring 25 feet across. The slide itself was 120 feet wide and 40 feet deep.
The hillside continued to spew basketball-sized rocks for much of Friday, keeping workers from making progress on the temporary road. It appeared to have stabilized by Saturday morning.
“We were fortunate that there was no further activity last night, and if repeated surveys show no more movement, we are prepared to open the highway for a short time,” Hoff said Saturday. “We have surveyors on site right now to periodically gauge the stability of the slope.”
The news release recommends people check for updates on the status of the blockage on the agency’s website at https://511.idaho.gov; or follow it on Twitter or Facebook.
The slide blocked the only north-south highway through central Idaho on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. Motorists looking to bypass the slide had few choices but to travel through southeastern Washington and eastern Oregon via an hours-long detour. For example, from Lewiston the route would take motorists to Enterprise, Ore., and then La Grande, where they could tie in with Interstate 84 and return to Idaho just past Ontario, Ore.
Some apparently attempted a shorter, but much more harrowing route, that goes east along the Salmon River from Riggins and then climbs out of the river’s canyon along French Creek Road and eventually reaches McCall after crossing the mountains.
But the road is steep, narrow and treacherous, especially to those unaccustomed to mountain travel. A news release from the Payette National Forest described it as an ungraded, single-lane dirt road requiring a high-clearance, four-wheel-drive vehicle. Its many switchbacks and few pullouts make it unsuitable for vehicles pulling trailers.
“The road is rough, with long drop offs of 1,000-plus feet. If you do not have experience driving high mountain roads, or are an inexperienced driver, the Forest Service advises you to not use this road,” the news release said.
Brian Harris, a spokesman for the agency, said people are using it nonetheless, which makes it even more dangerous, especially when vehicles traveling opposite directions have to squeeze past each other, or one of them has to back up to find a place wide enough for two vehicles. But oftentimes, he said, it is strings of vehicles that have to back up.
“Right now, people are using it as if it were a two-lane official detour and it certainly is not,” Harris said. “For people who are not experienced with high mountain roads, it’s just not something you want to jump into.”
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.