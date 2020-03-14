Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
KAMIAH — Work crews armed with chain saws and heavy equipment have begun removing dead or dying trees along Highway 162, near milepost 20. The purpose of the project is to remove about 30 dangerous trees and improve driver safety along the highway.
Most of the trees slated for removal were initially damaged in the fire of 2015, and since then rot and bug infestations have killed the trees and made them dangerous to passing traffic. The Idaho Transportation Department has had the trees along Highway 162 on its to-do list for some time.
However, it was the loss of several trees during a storm in early February that left one ITD employee injured when a tree fell onto his plow truck as he stood next to it that put the project at the top of the list. That employee is still recovering at home from injuries sustained in the accident.
The tree removal project is expected to take a couple of weeks and could be delayed further because of rain and snow during late winter storms. Expect work crews along the highway between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. During operations, speed limits will be reduced and the roadway reduced to one-lane operation with flaggers. Additionally, the highway will be closed for approximately 15 minutes each time a tree is felled. Drivers are urged to use caution along this stretch of the highway, watching out for debris, heavy equipment and workers.
Additionally, drivers should expect that more trees could fall onto highways during spring. ITD expects to be clearing trees along several more miles of ID-162 near Kamiah and along ID-62 near Craigmont this summer. Specific timing of work along these corridors can be found at http://511.idaho.gov/.
— Peter DuPre, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
VEST Fest raises $20,000 for Clearwater Valley schools
KOOSKIA — Spirits were high and wallets were opened last Saturday night when the Kooskia Community Center hosted the fifth annual VEST Fest. The event, sponsored by the Valley Educational Support Team, drew 175 attendees for a charity dinner and auction benefitting Clearwater Valley schools.
According to VEST board member and master of ceremonies for the evening, Dave Harrington, the event raised approximately $20,000, thanks to a room full of diners who paid $30 for a tasty beef brisket dinner, and afterward opened both their hearts and wallets during a spirited auction that featured items donated by area citizens and businesses.
— Peter DuPre, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
EMS ‘learn best when we’re stressed’
GRANGEVILLE — Sudden darkness. Ear-piercing sirens. Flashes. Shots fired. Yelling and chaos.
Through it all, EMS members work quickly and calmly.
“When do we learn? We learn best when we’re stressed. When we make mistakes, we learn, we remember,” EMS instructor Bill Arsenault told a class of 50 emergency services workers last Saturday at Grangeville High School.
Arsenault used a high-stress, sense-disorienting situation to have the class place Israeli and combat application tourniquets on each other during an emergency simulation.
The occasion was the 35th annual Grangeville EMT Association Spring Fling held March 7 and 8. In all, nearly 250 students and more than 30 instructors and vendors filled GHS to take part in about 20 classes that included topics such as tactical bleeding, field amputation, diabetes care, child maltreatment, traumatic brain education, rope rescue and wilderness medication. In addition, a banquet and dance with the band, Vintage Youth, at the Elks.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday