‘It was the hardest thing. It’s no life out here’

Angel Trana has shivered holding her dog under blankets wearing every piece of clothing that she owns.
Enduring the extremes of frigid winters and too-hot summers are among the biggest challenges Trana said she has faced since becoming homeless six years ago.
The series of events that left her without permanent shelter began when her marriage ended at a time when she was a stay-at-home mom.
Even though she had previously worked as a registered nurse, she refrained from seeking work in health care. She was burned out from her last job providing hospice care to her mother as she died of cancer.
Trana checked herself into a hotel, quickly exhausting the little money she had and began living on the streets. Her son moved in with his dad full time.
“I knew mentally I was going down and I was not financially stable,” Trana said. “It was the hardest thing I ever did. It’s no life out here.”
From there her already-dire situation snowballed, leaving her more frazzled. Worries about being attacked kept her awake at night.
At times, she had no sleeping bag, only a backpack containing a change of clothes and art supplies.
She spent nights concealing herself from view in stands of trees and under bridges, sometimes building fires in places she admits she shouldn’t have, worrying they would get out of control or attract notice of law enforcement.
Her attempts to get work have been fruitless since homeless people can’t meet requirements for entry-level jobs.
Employers can’t hire people without permanent addresses. Food service industry employers expect staff members to shower before reporting for work.
Gradually, she has learned how to use official and unofficial resources, such as food stamps and boxes of staples from food banks.
Her stimulus check went to a cellphone and a government program that gives low-income individuals access to telephones pays the monthly bills for service.
A couple that had been homeless gave her a small camper that provides shelter.
“It’s not the Hilton, but it is to me,” she said.
Much of what she has comes from the garbage. College students throw away items nice enough to sell online at the end of their school years. At specific times of day, employees at certain restaurants, grocery stores and convenience stores deposit still-edible food in their dumpsters.
She walks routes scouring the ground for pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters that can slowly add into dollars. She’s panhandled, sold blackberries online that she gathered on public right of ways and cleaned houses.
The skills she’s gained, however, only go so far.
During the week, police officers knock on the door of the recreational vehicle every morning, reminding her she needs to move it every day, which requires gas and eats into her meager, irregular income.
“It’s tiring,” said Trana, who lives in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
At times, the help that’s available, even when it’s basic, can be difficult to use. Take warming shelters, which in this area, have historically only been open on the coldest nights.
Trana takes care to use them only if it’s so cold she fears literally freezing. One of the few defenses homeless people have against low temperatures, she said, is being acclimated to them.
A single night in a warm bed can make it harder on someone’s body to go back into the elements unprotected, Trana said.
Once, a not-for-profit group gave her vouchers to cover the first and last month’s rent in an apartment as well as the deposit and two additional months of rent.
The apartment would have provided a permanent address and a place to shower, improving the odds she would have landed work and shifted to paying the rent on her own.
But Trana couldn’t find a landlord who would accept the vouchers. Everyone wanted a year’s rent in advance because she had no regular income. And using the address of the not-for-profit that gave her the vouchers on tenant applications outed her as being homeless.
What her future holds is not clear. She dreams of going to college to become a homeless advocate and counselor who helps people battling addiction.
How she might turn that idea into reality eludes her.
Most days, it takes her eight hours or more to figure out the basics: where she can safely park the camper and find food and water. Once those tasks are completed, she’s often exhausted.
“I’m not asking for someone to hand me the keys to a mansion,” Trana said. “I just want a hand up.”
