When I was a kid and the smoke from a campfire would trail us around, my mother used to say: “Smoke follows beauty.”
Under the current circumstances, all of us are beautiful now. Smoke is everywhere.
I looked out over the Camas Prairie the other morning and could see a huge, brownish pillow of smoke smothering the river valleys. I could just imagine how people in those lower elevations must be suffering. It might feel like deja vu all over again — last year it was COVID-19 keeping us zipped up in our cocoons; this year it’s wildfires.
One of the most beloved attractions of the annual Border Days celebration is the U.S. Forest Service float that rides in the parade each day and Smokey Bear perched on top of the truck. Smokey has helpers that often toss out frisbees and other Forest Service swag to the youngsters lining the street. But even without the goodies, Smokey would be a big hit.
Three youngsters were standing in front of me on Main Street during the Fourth of July parade last weekend, and long before the Forest Service float was near, they spotted Smokey a block away and began squealing, jumping up and down, waving their arms and shouting, “Smokey’s coming! Smokey’s coming!”
Smokey Bear is definitely a rock star and has been ever since I can remember. I doubt even Santa Claus has a more adoring following. Besides that charming rags-to-riches story about Smokey’s origins — being rescued as a poor, orphaned bear cub following a devastating wildfire — Smokey represents all those hardworking firefighters out there now, battling blazes in extreme heat and rough terrain that is producing all this smoke that is clogging our lungs.
Santa’s story isn’t near as rich.
The one thing about smoke that is better than COVID-19 is that, once it rains — and it will eventually — the smoke will be gone. It might come back for a short while and it is dangerous for some while it’s here. But we won’t be battling these same smoky skies a year from now. No, next year there will be new smoky skies from new wildfires.
Just one more chance to have our beauty affirmed.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.