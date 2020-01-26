‘It’s the money I have an issue with’

His frequent letters to the editor railing against right-wing politics can be both colorful and coarse, but Moscow’s Jim Roach can also open his mind to other views.
An example came after his most recent letter, where he called Donald Trump a “lying, despicable, pathetic piece of excrement” before laying into Republican loyalists for metaphorically performing an explicit sexual act upon the president.
Roach said the sentiment still stands, but he accepted the letters of criticism for his choice of words.
“I deserved them,” Roach, 67, said of the backlash. “They were well-tempered, not angry responses to when they thought I overdid it. And I did overdo it.”
Roach said his sharp way with words probably came from his life growing up outside of Pittsburgh, in a family full of smart-mouths who loved wordplay and puns. The rhetorician-in-chief was his father.
“My dad was always joking,” he said. “He was just one of these guys who always had something funny to say.”
His folks were strong Democrats, but something happened in the 1960s to flip their politics. Roach said he suspected it was Chappaquiddick, the infamous fatal auto accident that cast a long shadow on Sen. Ted Kennedy’s political career. Whatever it was, they became Republicans.
But Roach said he has been a liberal pretty much ever since he headed off to Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., where he learned about history, economics, government and other subjects. His new life in the Rocky Mountains also cemented his status as a permanent transplant from east of the Mississippi.
“When I went west, the first morning I woke up in Durango, I knew that I would never live on the East Coast again,” Roach said before employing some of his trademark loquaciousness. “And it was because I didn’t wake up in an oppressive, stinking, humid hellhole with a zillion people. It was refreshing.”
He studied to become a teacher, but a good job installing drywall lured him away from his academic pursuits in the mid-1970s. It became a lifelong career, aside from the time Roach spent a couple of decades ago operating a combination pizza joint and theater in Troy.
But the letter writing didn’t get started until 2012, when Mitt Romney ran for the presidency. Another rich guy seeking the office was finally just too much for Roach.
“It’s the money I have an issue with,” he said, mentioning the 2010 Citizens United ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that undid bipartisan restrictions on campaign financing. “They made the corporations a person. It’s totally absurd. And that’s just reflective of what money is doing to our government.”
He penned his first letter, and followed up with 49 more in the years since. Roach said he would write more often, but the rapid pace of developments in the political realm means that he has to take the time to process them. And once he comes up with an opinion, it takes more time to craft a letter to the Lewiston Tribune or the Moscow-Pullman Daily News that fits under their length restrictions.
“So it takes me a relatively long time to come up with just one 300-word letter,” Roach said. “But things keep coming out so fast, and things change, and that makes the previous thing that I’ve written obsolete, in a way. Then I feel like I have to reword it, and pretty soon I’m reworking the whole thing.”
