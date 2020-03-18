It’s still business as usual in Idaho County

GRANGEVILLE — Until there is a confirmed case of COVID-19, it’s “business as usual” in Idaho County with people being urged to take commonsense precautions but not overreact.
That was the word Tuesday when the county commissioners held a telephone conference call with Carol Moehrle, director of Public Health-North Central Idaho District, and several other Idaho County officials.
Participants in the conversation tried to urge calm while still advising people to be alert.
“I don’t have a crystal ball (regarding) the severity of this virus,” said Commission Chairman Skip Brandt. “But there’s definitely a panic over this thing. … It seems like there’s being more made of this than should be.”
He noted that the situation in rural areas like Idaho County is far different from places that have a more concentrated population.
Moehrle agreed, noting that her perspective is different from Gov. Brad Little’s, for which she was recently chastised by the governor.
As of Tuesday there were a total of six COVID-19 cases in Idaho, Moehrle said — all in southern or southeastern Idaho. By the end of the day, the state had a total of nine cases.
The biggest unknown, she said, is the point at which government offices, schools and other public spaces should be closed down.
“Personally, I don’t think we’re there,” Moehrle said. “I’m not giving that personal advice (whether to close buildings) at this time. We might be in this for some time … so closing now doesn’t make sense to me.”
Moehrle said that almost half of the people who have been tested at hospitals have tested positive for influenza A.
“We’re telling the public: Go home and take care of yourself. Seek medical care if you get worse. There’s a lot of stuff going around right now. I’m not overreacting to this at all.”
Moehrle said if the situation worsens she will immediately be in touch with all county commissioners in north central Idaho and will issue a news release.
Grangeville Police Chief Morgan Drew and Cottonwood Police Chief Terry Cochran said their officers are determining how to deal with arrests on a case-by-case basis. For the time being, the chiefs said, nonviolent offenders will likely be given a citation and a time to appear in court but not taken into custody.
Monica Walker of the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office said some nonviolent offenders have already been released from jail to lessen the chance of illness spreading among inmates.
Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor added that many court cases have been delayed. If the courts remain closed for long, however, that backlog is likely to present a severe scheduling problem for the courts.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.