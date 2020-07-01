It’s soggy, doggy

A dog pokes its head out of the window while riding in a vehicle as it drives past a large puddle created by Monday’s downpour on Tuesday morning in Lewiston. The forecast for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for a chance of showers and a high temperature of 72 today, but it’s expected to be clearer and warmer the rest of the week. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

