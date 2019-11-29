The festivities for Small Business Saturday got off to a humble start at Patt’s Garden Center in Clarkston.
Courtney Kramer, executive director of Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, stopped by the business and tied a bandana with a logo for the event around the neck of the store’s mascot, a dog named Posie, said manager Kate Patterson.
That gesture helped Patterson and her parents, who own Patt’s, see the benefits of turning the day into a celebration with wreath-making lessons and photo opportunities for customers.
Patterson is among dozens of Quad Cities retailers who spent Thanksgiving week filling displays with inventory for Small Business Saturday, including Erb’s Ace Hardware and STB Boutique, both in Lewiston.
The event was founded in 2010 by the credit card company American Express, and now has participating stores in all 50 states.
A survey recently completely by Washington State University’s Carson College of Business suggests the efforts of Patterson and others might be rewarded because of a continuing interest in brick-and-mortar stores.
Nearly half of Pacific Northwest consumers do most or all of their shopping in-store, according to the survey.
Businesses can capitalize on that by providing excellent customer service, said Joan Giese, WSU clinical associate professor of marketing, in an email.
“Retailers should … put (their) focus on creating eye-catching window displays, in-store events and interesting merchandise since nearly half of shoppers say they find inspiration for gift buying by walking around a store or a mall,” Giese said.
That’s precisely the approach Patterson takes as she encourages people buying their Christmas trees to browse a selection of gifts and decor. Among them are Hoedag garden hand tools, which are handmade in Lewiston and known for being sturdy, along with upscale pantry items such as soup and scone mixes from Northwest companies. This Saturday, store employees will teach a wreath-making class for pupils 5 and older, which has become so popular it is already full.
“When you’re finished, it looks a lot more difficult than it was,” Patterson said. “Everybody can feel a success.”
Plus, Patt’s offers social media-friendly opportunities for customers to have their pictures taken with Posie, sitting on a wooden bench along the side of or in the back of a teal 1951 Ford pickup truck. The vehicle has been accessorized with red plaid blankets, ice skates, a sled and a picnic basket.
The clientele at Patt’s on Small Business Saturday has a relaxed vibe and seems open to suggestions about trying products they haven’t purchased before, Patterson said.
“People are just happy to come in and experience small business, whether they spend a lot of money or not,” she said.
Like at Patt’s, employees at STB Boutique and Erb’s understand the importance of Small Business Saturday.
Typically, customers are lined up outside the door of STB Boutique before it opens. It is the day the store does its biggest volume of sales for the entire year, likely because the people who shop there have formed friendships, said owner Megan Weber.
Weber runs a number of specials, including 20 percent off in-store purchases of regularly priced items such as Pura Vida, a casual jewelry line popular with teenagers, and BANANA ink, a brand that makes clothing with graphics featuring the state of Idaho.
“It’s complete chaos for hours,” she said.
At Erb’s Ace Hardware on Saturday, staff members will introduce customers to a growing selection of small kitchen appliances like toasters and coffee makers the store is carrying to help fill the void left by the departure of Shopko and the coming closure of Kmart, general manager Jeremy Weeks said.
Weeks also hopes to expose a broader audience to the way his employees customize shoppers’ experiences based on their needs every day. Regulars are greeted by name. If they have time to browse, customers can munch free popcorn and sip complimentary Black Rifle Coffee, whose products the store also sells. Store protocol is for every customer to be offered help locating items, partly so they can be in and out within less than 15 minutes if they are in a hurry.
That type of personal attention is exactly what Northwest residents want, Giese said.
“Brick-and-mortar retailers should ... focus on keeping checkout times short and making sure they have the inventory on hand to serve customers,” she said. “Shoppers are looking for great service.”
