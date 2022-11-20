It’s Monks vs. Moyle to be Idaho legislative chieftain

Reps. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, and Mike Moyle, R-Star, talk during the House session on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Monks and Moyle are both hoping to be the Idaho House’s next speaker. smiller@idahostatesman.com

 Idaho Statesman file

The Idaho House will soon have a new speaker, and two veteran Treasure Valley lawmakers, currently the second- and third-highest-ranking Republican House members, are vying for the job.

Idaho voters elected Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, lieutenant governor in this month’s general election. Bedke was speaker, the highest-ranking position in the House, for a decade, amid 22 years as a House lawmaker.

